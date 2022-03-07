Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $182,000 Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

