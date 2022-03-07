Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Blucora were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $956.42 million, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.