Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,325 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

