Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX opened at $251.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.20. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

