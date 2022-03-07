Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $776.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.