Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in February

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,151. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

