MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $4.37 on Monday. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.