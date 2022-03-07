Millennium Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 130.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in bluebird bio by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

