Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 557,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating).
