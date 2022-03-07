Millennium Management LLC Purchases 23,855 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $120.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

