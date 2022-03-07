Millennium Management LLC Sells 23,293 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,616 shares of company stock worth $1,234,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

