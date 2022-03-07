MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $5,261.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.27 or 0.06562138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00259490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.42 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00068181 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00412701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00285626 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

