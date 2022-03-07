Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MSBHF stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $36.25. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

