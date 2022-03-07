Mizuho Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $225.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.93. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

