MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,657 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.88, a P/E/G ratio of 30.45 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

