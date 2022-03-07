MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.