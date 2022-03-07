MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

