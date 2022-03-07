MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,415,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.29%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.