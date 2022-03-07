MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,369 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

