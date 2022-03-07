Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.46, but opened at $131.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $128.93, with a volume of 96,396 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,513 shares of company stock worth $59,288,871 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

