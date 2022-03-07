Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.83

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 8061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

