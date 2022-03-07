Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

MONRF stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

