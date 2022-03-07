Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
MONRF stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.
Get Rating)
Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moncler (MONRF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.