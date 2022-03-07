Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 99,492 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.