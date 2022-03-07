Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 99,492 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UBER opened at $29.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
