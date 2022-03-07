Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 350.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM opened at $126.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

