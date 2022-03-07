Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.06 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,636 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

