Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,512 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

