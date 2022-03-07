Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $861,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

