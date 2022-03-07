Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

