Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,205 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.55 and a 52 week high of $110.45.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,532,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.