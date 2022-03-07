Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,205 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.55 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,532,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.