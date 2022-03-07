Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 223.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EVI Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.77. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $38.42.
EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
