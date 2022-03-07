Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

