Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $310,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.38.

