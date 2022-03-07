Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

