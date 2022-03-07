Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

