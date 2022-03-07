Morgan Stanley Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $185.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Qorvo stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

