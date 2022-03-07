Morgan Stanley Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Post were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE:POST opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

