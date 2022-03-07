Morgan Stanley Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $31.19 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

