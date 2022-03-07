Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gentherm by 18.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentherm by 127.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

