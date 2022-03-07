Morgan Stanley Sells 2,762 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $457.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $255.84 and a one year high of $638.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

