Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,235,630.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.40, for a total transaction of $3,235,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MORN traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.41. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,953. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.72 and a 200 day moving average of $294.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
