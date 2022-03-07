Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,235,630.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.40, for a total transaction of $3,235,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.41. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,953. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.72 and a 200 day moving average of $294.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

