Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Movano in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Movano alerts:

NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $2.94 on Monday. Movano has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.