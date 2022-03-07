Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Sells $177,591.87 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,864. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
