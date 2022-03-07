MTC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

