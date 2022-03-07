N-able (NYSE:NABL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that N-able will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in N-able by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in N-able by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in N-able by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

About N-able

