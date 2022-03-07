National Bank Financial Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.