National CineMedia, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NCMI stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

