Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

