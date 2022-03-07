Nepsis Inc. Acquires 4,497 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.19. 357,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,314. The stock has a market cap of $365.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.