Nepsis Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,857,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 173,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 532,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.