Nepsis Inc. Purchases 32,906 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 204,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

